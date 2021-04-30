Andhra Pradesh: Nodal officers appointed in the state for medical services to Journalists

Andhra Pradesh State Information and Public Relations Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said in a statement on Thursday that nodal officers have been set up to provide timely medical services to journalists affected by coronavirus. He said a senior official at the state level and department heads at the district level had been appointed as nodal officers to act as coordinators between corona-infected journalists and the medical health machinery. Potula Kiran Kumar (Mobile: 9121215223), Joint Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, has been appointed as the State Level Nodal Officer.



Similarly, the phone numbers of the concerned officers in each district have been made available to the journalists. Nodal officials will look after medical services for journalists at identified hospitals in the respective districts. They will assist in the conduct of examinations, admission to covid Hospital and medical services.

Vijay Kumar Reddy said he had instructed the nodal officers to talk to the medical and health department officials and take appropriate action to vaccinate the journalists. He said district collectors have already been instructed to allocate beds in hospitals exclusively for the affected journalists. "We are taking steps to provide Rs 5 lakh assistance from the CM Relief Fund to the journalists who have fallen victim to covid," he said. The commissioner informed that the application form should be handed over to the officials of the Information and Public Relations Department in the districts.