Andhra Pradesh: Officials alerts people amid rise in temperatures across the state

The temperatures have risen sharply over the past two weeks, especially in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the sun, heatwaves are expected in 15 mandals in north coastal Andhra and East Godavari districts from Tuesday. According to Meteorological Department officials, Visakhapatnam recorded a low of 33 degrees celsius on Monday and the winds are blowing from the north. Temperatures are likely to be 2 degrees higher than normal.

When it comes to temperatures, East Godavari district is recording a temperature of up to 38 degrees and it is expected to reach 40 degrees in the coming days. The temperatures in the adjoining Visakhapatnam district also high where the temperature ranges from 33 to 36 degrees. Also in Rayalaseema, there are indications that the heatwaves will rise further, officials said.

The situation is similar not only in the coastal areas but also in some other districts. Temperatures of up to 30 degrees were recorded in each district. The Meteorological Department warns that the temperatures will be even higher in the coming days. Authorities are advising people to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions.