Andhra Pradesh: Officials shift focus to Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Srikalahasti, the famous Shivite town also known as 'Dakshin Kasi', has been in the news for a different reason during the last few days.

Having a population of less than one lakh, this town registered large number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district. Out of 34 cases recorded in the town so far, 24 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours and attracted the attention of official machinery and kept them on their toes.

Even more worrying factor in the town was that 12 government staffers engaged in Red Zone duties testing positive. Significantly, the western parts of the district which are more drought-prone areas, have not reported even a single case so far and the situation there is fully under control with the measures taken by the district officials.

Contrary to this, in the eastern parts, along with Srikalahasti, Yerpedu, Renigunta, Nindra, Nagarai and Vadamalapet have also reported coronavirus positive cases.

Specifically, in Srikalahasti, it was said that people often defied lockdown norms and gathered in large numbers at markets and other areas where social distancing goes for a toss. One official commented that in the initial days no one felt that the situation would turn so serious.

Taking the developments seriously, Chittoor Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Rayalaseema IG Sanjay, Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy, Assistant Collector Prudhvi Tej, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other officials made an extensive visit to the Red Zone areas in the town on Tuesday.

Later, they reviewed the situation at the municipal office and decided to send all secondary contacts to quarantine immediately to arrest further spread of the virus. Strictly imposing lockdown, the locals were not even allowed to move out of their homes to purchase essentials. It was decided to give priority for door delivery of groceries and vegetables. If anyone comes out for no reason their vehicles will be seized and cases will be filed.

The Collector said that after 24 cases were reported within 24 hours, 660 more samples were tested and all turned out to be negative. He appealed to all citizens to remain indoors strictly until the lockdown period ends. The DIG said by coming on to roads, youth were putting the health of elders at their homes at risk which should be avoided.

The SP appealed to people to utilise the services of volunteers in containment zones to get their essentials.