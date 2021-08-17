Andhra Pradesh: Offline GOs move draws TDP ire

Mangalagiri: The YSRCP government's decision to stop posting government orders online has drawn strong reaction from main Opposition TDP which described it as 'moral bankruptcy' and 'blindfolding of people'.

Former minister and senior party leader Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao on Tuesday attacked the government's move to not post its orders (GOs) on a website accessible by all. "Are you hiding the GOs to cover your mistakes. Is it not blindfolding the people to only post the GOs government likes," he alleged.

He termed this move as violation of the rights of people by allegedly keeping them in the dark about governance issues.

The TDP leader alleged that the state government is being subjected to disrepute by 'false GOs and arbitrary payments'.

Party MLC P Ashok Babu termed the decision as 'moral bankruptcy' on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which, he said, eliminates transparency in governance and administration. He said that the latest decision had only exposed the growing impatience and intolerance of the Chief Minister in the face of rising resentment among the public. Jagan gave a dubious gift to the AP people on the day of 75th Independence Day in order to keep the people in the dark about his unlawful GOs, he remarked.

Addressing a press conference at party state office here, Ashok Babu questioned the rationale behind the government's decision to confine its GOs totally to offline mode. Most alarmingly, this draconian decision was taken and an order to this effect was issued on a holiday when the whole country was celebrating independence. The Chief Minister should explain why he was afraid of making his GOs available to the public online.

The MLC expressed the fear that in due course of time, the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime would also put the FIR copies also in the offline mode so that the ruling party mobs could strike more terror among people.