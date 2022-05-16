Andhra Pradesh: One dead and five injured in a honey bee attack in Nidadavolu

In a tragic incident, the employment guarantee scheme workers in Pandalaparru village in Nidadavolu mandal of East Godavari district were attacked by the honey bees. The honey bees attacked the laborers engaged in the work at once and they ran away in fear.

However, an old man named Veligeti Ganniah could not run and fell down and was severely attacked by bees and was dead on the spot at the time of the incident.

Five others were injured and are being treated at Nidadavolu Hospital. Doctors said the condition of those currently receiving treatment was improving.