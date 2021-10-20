Andhra Pradesh: One dead and three injured as a school bus rams into a pond in Srikakulam

The tragic incident took place in Srikakulam district on Wednesday morning where a private school bus from Kongaram village overturned in a pond near Badivanipeta in Etcherla mandal leaving students panicked. In the incident, one student fell under a bus and died on the spot while three other students were seriously injured. There was an atmosphere of tension with children screaming and suffering from injuries.



Meanwhile, apart from the deceased, the rest of the students were pulled out of the pond one by one and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The student who died in the accident was identified as 8-year-old Mylapalli Raju of Badivanipeta. Later, the bus which overturned in the pond was pulled out with the help of a JCB.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. Family members of the students, who came to know about the accident, and a large number of people from nearby villages rushed to the pond and took part in the relief efforts.

As soon as the matter was known, the district authorities inquired about the incident. The District Collector was directed to provide better medical treatment to the injured children. The local officials were ordered to report on the possible causes of the accident.