Andhra Pradesh: One dead four injured as a speeding car hits auto in Nellore

A road accident took place at Kovurupally in Bogolu Mandal in Nellore district on Saturday where an auto-carrying agricultural labourers was hit by a speeding car and the auto overturned. As a result, 15 workers in the auto were injured and five of them were seriously injured in which an elderly woman Ramanamma (55) from Sarvayapalem died while being taken to Nellore for better treatment. The condition of four others is said to be critical.



According to the police and locals, 15 labourers belonging to Konetivaripalem of Sarvayapalem panchayat of Kavali mandal came to harvest chillies in Upparapalem of Dagdarthi mandal. While going back to the native village in an auto after finishing the work, the car going from Chennai to Eluru lost control at excessive speed and collided with the labourer's auto going ahead.

Due to the severity of the accident, the auto overturned twice and fell on the road and all the workers were seriously injured. After receiving the information, Bitragunta SI Chinabalaramaiah reached the spot. The injured were taken to Kavali Area Hospital in 108 vehicles. Five of the injured were shifted to Nellore for better treatment as their condition was critical. Among them, a woman named Tatha Ramanamma died on the way.