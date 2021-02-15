Andhra Pradesh: One dead in a car and container collision in Prakasam district

Ongole: In a ghastly road accident on Monday, a car collided with a container carrying prawns on National Highway 216 near Naguluppalapadu in Prakasam district leaving one person dead in the crash. On the other hand, at the time of the incident, a huge fire broke out across the container road.

Going into details, the accident occurred while a car heading towards Ongole from Chirala collided head-on with a container of prawns heading towards Bhimavaram from Singarayakonda. The driver of the container died on the spot in the accident. The man in the car sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Ongole Hospital by police for treatment.

The police are trying to clear the container as it burst into flames across the road. On the other hand, the police had registered the case and investigating further as to how the mishap has happen. Meanwhile, the deceased's body has been shifted to postmortem.