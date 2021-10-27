Andhra Pradesh: One dead, seven injured as a private travels bus overturns in Kurnool

A private travels bus overturned in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh after colliding with a divider at Ulindakonda on Wednesday morning. The driver Chandrasekhar Reddy died on the spot in the accident and seven other passengers were injured. Going into details, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Palamaner met with an accident at Ulindakonda on the NH44 highway.

Upon the information, the police reached the spot and took relief measures. Passengers on the bus were safely evacuated with the help of a crane. SI Sarath Kumar Reddy said seven injured passengers were rushed to Kurnool hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Ulindakonda police said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident. The police believe that the overspeeding was the cause of the accident. However, police said that three of the injured were critical.