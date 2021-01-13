Andhra Pradesh: One died and five injured in a car crash in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh: In a ghastly road accident took place in Guntur district, a car was completely crashed in a collision with an unknown vehicle. The accident took place on the national highway at Vishwanji Nagar between Kondrupadu and Tummalapalam in the Pratipadu mandal. Going into details, an unidentified vehicle collided with a Maruti Ritz car traveling from Chennai to Kakinada.

The driver of the car was reported dead and five others were severely injured on the spot. Police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, however, the cause of the accident need to be known.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered and further investigation is on. The passengers of the car appear to be from Kakinada while the full details are yet to be known.