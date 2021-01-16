Andhra Pradesh: Organisers cock a snook at High Court ban, as cockfights rule the roost

Kakinada: Cockfights were held on a grand scale during the three-day Sankranti festival in East and West Godavari districts, violating police warnings and High Court order.

The police who have made a vigorous campaign against the cockfights for the past 12 days, allegedly kept silent for these three days. The organisers set up the arenas with iron meshes and orgsnised cockfights.

The cockfight began at Mummidivaram village and then opened at 10 important places like Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Jaggampeta, Kothapet, Somolkot, Devipatnam, Rowthulapudi and other agency areas in the district.

The police remained spectators because of the pressure from political leaders. In Kothapeta, YSRCP MLA Chirla Jaggireddy inaugurated the cockfights and in many places elected representatives participated.

However, according to sources, the police have booked some cases for namesake. The ruling party leaders also participated in the cockfights directly and supported the traditional sport.

Other gambling games like Gundata, playing cards and other game became a special attraction to the participants. Though some leaders in the district started cockfights in traditional style, the events turned commercial by evening as knives were attached to the roosters and huge amounts changed hands through betting. Crores of rupees changed hands in the gambling games including cockfights. There were some clashes reported between the participants.

The card games and Gundata were not permitted by the police. It is said that gamblers paid organizers to set up the games and they promised to get permission.

According to the sources, a sum of Rs 1 crore was bet on the cockfights and the organizers collected Rs 1lakh to Rs 3 lakh per ground to allow the games.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a task force has been formed to curb the cockfights and a campaign was conducted by the police personnel to discourage people to attend cockfights as they were against the law.

Meanwhile, nobody followed the norms of the Covid-19 and they didn't wear a mask during the cockfights. Despite aware of the conduct of cockfights, police remained mute and indifferent. Even though the police issued stern warnings earlier, they allowed the cockfights without raising any objection.

