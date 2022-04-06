Andhra Pradesh: Ours is welfare govt, says minister Perni Nani

The Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Nani said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given 27 per cent IR to the employees as the latter has a soft cornor for the employees. He reminded that the government had to hold discussion with the employees as the state financial situation is not good. Speaking at the Commercial Taxes Services Association celebrations, Nani commended the union for its fifty long year services.



Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the AP Commercial Taxes Department was in a high position in the country and CM YS Jagan had given full support to the Commercial Taxes Department. He lauded the role of employees for YSRCP's majority in 2019 general election. The finance minister said that the development of the state was done with the cooperation of the employees and praised Suryanarayana for his good performance as the leader of the employees' union.

On the other hand, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a government advisor, said that YS Jagan government was looking at employee welfare and development along with public welfare. He said the government had given 27 per cent IR and opined that it is the responsibility of the government to look after the welfare of the employees.