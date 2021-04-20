Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan takes a dig at govt. demands to cancel SSC and Inter exams

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan fumed over the AP government's decision to conduct Class X examinations in the wake of the Coronavirus second wave. Pawan Kalyan, who has been suffering from coronavirus for the last three days, has released a statement and opined that millions of students as well as their families were being in concern due to impact of Coronavirus. He recalled that CBSE also cancelled Class X exams and promoted to higher classes and demanded AP government to immediately cancel the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations.

He said while the people are in a state of panic due to the health crisis caused by the severity of the corona, the Andhra Pradesh government is behaving irresponsible. "Already students and teachers in many schools and welfare homes in the state are affected by the corona and many junior colleges, private coaching centers and those in their hostels are suffering from the virus; with thousands of cases being registered on a regular basis due to the corona second wave, it is not understandable that the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will conduct Class 10 and Intermediate examinations as per its schedule," Pawan fumed.

He said there is a high risk that the virus will spread further through students who attend exams. He asserted thst there are 6.4 lakh students for Class X and 10.5 lakh students for Intermediate and opined that government is dragging 16.5 million people in to problems.

Pawan Kalyan said that he had received information that Manmohan Singh had joined the AIIMS due to coronavirus and Telangana chief minister KCR tested positive for coronavirus. Responding to this, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan released a statement saying that KCR should recover quickly. "I pray to God that he recovers and engages in public service as always," he said.