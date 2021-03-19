X
Andhra Pradesh: Petition filed in High Court seeking conduction of MPTC and ZPTC elections

A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking an order directing the State Election Commission to conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections. Mettu Ramireddy of Guntur District Palapadu has filed a petition in the High Court alleging that Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is not holding elections. He said it is unconstitutional for non-conduct of the elections despite the notification is released. The Election Commission Secretary, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar were named as respondents. The case was heard by Justice DVS Somayajulu on Thursday.

VRN Prashant, counsel for the petitioner, while putting the arguments, said that the Election Commission had issued a notification on March 15 last year for the conduct of MPTC and ZPTC elections. Accordingly, Unanimous results were also reached in many places. He explained that the elections were postponed in the wake of the corona and that the re-election process had recently begun with the decline of the coronavirus and the completion of the panchayat and municipal elections.

He explained that once the election process begins, it is the responsibility of the commissioner to bring it to a logical conclusion. Advocate General (AG) S Sriram, appearing for the government, said the corona was at risk of a second wave. He said that if the elections are completed within this time, the corona vaccine program will be fully operational. He brought to the notice of the court that there were orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court to conduct the elections. He said just 6 days would be enough to complete the stalled election process.

After hearing the arguments, the judge sought an explanation from the State Election Commission. N. Ashwani Kumar, counsel for the Election Commission, responded by asking for a deadline for submission of full details. Justice Somayajulu agreed and adjourned the case till March 20.

