Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram Coffer Dam works completed, starts diversion of flood water

The construction of the Polavaram Multipurpose Project aimed at providing water for drinking and irrigation in the state is nearing the completion. The construction company Megha Engineering is on track to complete the project by the end of this year in line with the government's target of completing it under all circumstances.



In this order another key event in the Polavaram project was unveiled. Engineering officials have completed the construction of the 42.5 meter high Coffer Dam. Arrangements are being made for water to pass through 14 gates from the spillway this year. On the other hand, spillway channel work has already been completed.



The flood water is likely to change direction as the authorities close the naturally flow of Godavari river. Authorities are diverting the flow of the Godavari River from left to right. Arrangements have been made in advance to divert flood water from the Polavaram spillway this monsoon. This year the project will divert Godavari river flow from the project spillway through 14 gates. Arrangements have been made for the evacuation of water through the spillway.





