Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram water level limited to 41.15 meters, says centre

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a key announcement on the Polavaram project. It has been clarified that Polavaram water level is limited to 41.15 meters.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel answered a question asked by YSRCP MP Venkata Satyavati in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that 20,946 displaced families were to be given relief and rehabilitation, but the AP government has given only 11,677 families. Prahlad Singh Patel stated that while the rest of them are supposed to be granted relief by March 2023.