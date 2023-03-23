  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram water level limited to 41.15 meters, says centre

Polavaram project
x

Polavaram project

Highlights

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a key announcement on the Polavaram project. It has been clarified that Polavaram water level is limited to 41.15 meters.

The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a key announcement on the Polavaram project. It has been clarified that Polavaram water level is limited to 41.15 meters.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel answered a question asked by YSRCP MP Venkata Satyavati in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that 20,946 displaced families were to be given relief and rehabilitation, but the AP government has given only 11,677 families. Prahlad Singh Patel stated that while the rest of them are supposed to be granted relief by March 2023.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X