Andhra Pradesh: Police cracks Nellore lovers suicide case, confirms Tejaswini is murdered

Police have cracked a case of a couple committing suicide in Gudur town and confirmed that the young man killed his girlfriend for keeping him away from her. The police said he kill her and tried to pose it as suicide.

ASP Vekantaratnam on Wednesday revealed the key issues that came to light during the trial. He said that Tejaswini and Venkatesh were in love and the two had been at loggerheads for two months.

It is alleged that the accused managed to kill his girlfriend with a plan. Shiva has revealed that he conspired with his friend Pridviraj to assassinate her.



According to the plan, Tejaswini was killed after breaking into the house, after which Venkatesh attempted suicide. Venkatesh, Prithviraj and Shiva were arrested and a bike, a sword and three cell phones were seized.