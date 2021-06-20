Andhra Pradesh: Police cracks Vijayawada elderly couple murder mystery, three arrested

The police have finally arrested a gang that targets elderly and single women and commits thefts and murders. The case of an elderly couple murder which caused a sensation has come to an end when the accused in the ATM robbery case were caught by the police. According to the police report, the police found the accused in the elderly couple killed in Kanchikacharla based on the fingerprints of three accused who were caught stealing money from an ATM in Penamaluru, Vijayawada.



On December 25, Bandarupalli Nageswara Rao alias Nagulu and his wife Pramila Rani were brutally murdered. Police suspect that unidentified individuals may have come to steal and killed him. The case was registered under suspicious circumstances and investigated from several angles. Police found that the burglars had opened the mess door at the back of the house.



While the investigation of the murder case of an elderly couple is going on, three accused have been arrested in connection with an ATM theft in Penamaluru. Based on the fingerprints, the police concluded that the gang had committed twin murders in Kanchikacharla. Information that they were involved in several murders along with thefts.



The police investigation has revealed that the youths are making plans by looking at the crime articles on YouTube. Police said the killings targeted single women and elderly people living alone to divert the attention of people that they had died of natural causes. Penamaluru police have identified the gang as having committed several thefts.

