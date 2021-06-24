Andhra Pradesh: Police finds Penamaluru ATM theft gang plans to kill ten people in next month

Police have cracked down on a series of murders committed by criminals and found that If the murder gang had not been caught by ten more murders would have been taken in the next one month. The gang has been committing a series of murders and robberies since October last year. Gang anarchists are being held one by one with the recent arrest of a gang in an ATM theft case.



Going into details, five youths named Phani, Chakri, Gopi, Chanti, and Kumar from Poranki and Thadigadapaki in Penamaluru mandal formed a gang. They all went to crime after watching crime videos on YouTube. They use to work petty works during the day and commits crimes at night. So far they have skinned a total of six people. In Kanchikacharla, an elderly couple and four others were brutally murdered in the Penamaluru mandal and gold jewellery was found on the dung of the deceased. They also committed three snatchings in Krishna and Guntur districts. Attempted robbery at two ATMs one in Tenali and one at Mangalagiri, which was failed.



Meanwhile, if the police had delayed another month in arresting the accused, they would have killed ten more people. The gang members plotted another ten murders in Krishna, Guntur, and West Godavari districts and performed spy in the respective areas, and choosing lonely women fr nursing homes. Within a month or so, the plan was implemented and plans were made to steal the gold. Meanwhile, a series of murders came to a halt with the arrest. During the investigation, the accused revealed to the police the plans behind the murders.



Penamaluru police will today produce them in court who were involved in 19 crimes, including six murders and robberies. Police, who have already interrogated the accused, has obtained full details. Police also recovered stolen jewellery from the accused.