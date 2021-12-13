Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 108 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today - December 13

Andhra Pradesh reported 142 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,74,976 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,467.

On the other hand, as many as 141 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,58,631 and there are currently 1878 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 36 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 20 and East Godavari 17 while West Godavari district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.07 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 21,010 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7350 cases and 202 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







