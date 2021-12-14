Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 132 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today - December 14

Andhra Pradesh reported 132 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,75,108 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,468.

On the other hand, as many as 186 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,58,817 and there are currently 1823 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Srikakulam district reported 36 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 19 and Guntur 14 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.07 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,288 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 5784 cases and 252 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







