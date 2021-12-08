Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 181 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today - December 8

Andhra Pradesh reported 181 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,74,217 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,455

On the other hand, as many as 176 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,57,749 and there are currently 2011 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 34 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 32 and Guntur 21 while YSR Kadapa district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,957 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8439 cases and 195 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron and taking all measures to tackle the new variant of Coronavirus.








