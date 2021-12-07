Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 184 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 84 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,74,036 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,453

On the other hand, as many as 204 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,57,573 and there are currently 2008 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district reported 34 new infections, followed by Srikakulam 22 and Visakhapatnam 20 while YSR Kadapa district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,747 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6823 cases and 220 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron and taking all measures to tackle the new variant of Coronavirus.







