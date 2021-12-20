Andhra Pradesh logs 75 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today - December 20

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,75,879 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Guntur taking total toll to 14,480.

On the other hand, as many as 154 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,59,882 and there are currently 1517 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 17 new infections, followed by Chittoor 13 and Guntur 10 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.09 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 21,211 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6563 cases and 132 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







