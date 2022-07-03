Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam girl secures first rank in TS TET Results 2022

In the Telangana TET 2022 results declared on July 1, Jandhyala Anjani from Prakasam district secured the first rank. Anjani got 133 marks in Paper-1 with rank 1 and is noteworthy that in this paper-2 also she got the 5th rank with the highest 129 marks.

Anjani hails hails from Thimmasamudram village of Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh state, where both her parents are teachers have surpassed the Telangana students and secured first rank. Anjani completed B.Sc in 2019.

As the TET notification has been released in AP as well, now she is preparing to write TET. While in Telangana, 3,18,444 people appeared for Paper 1 held on June 12 and 32.68 percent (1,04,078) passed. In Paper 2, 2,50,897 appeared for the exam in which 49.64 (1,23,535) candidates qualified.