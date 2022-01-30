Andhra Pradesh: 'Pregnant women should follow hand hygiene frequently'

Anantapur: In the wake of surge in Omicron cases, expected mothers need to be extra cautious, says Dr Geetha Rani, Consultant Gynaecologist and obestetrecian, KIMS Saveera hospital, Anantapur. She explains how the Covid cases are increasing, what may be the impact on pregnant women, the precautions they need to take, etc. "The impact of Omicron variant of Covid on pregnant women is not yet completely known.

Pregnancy doesn't increase the risk of getting Covid. But it can be a serious illness in pregnant women, putting both mother and the baby at risk. So, pregnant women also should follow the same precautions like other people to protect themselves from Covid. She said the women should wear a mask covering mouth and nose and follow hand hygiene frequently. In the wake of Omicron, the pregnant women can be pursued Telemedicine instead of hospital visit. They should also be vaccinated to protect themselves from the infection.