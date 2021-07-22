Andhra Pradesh: Protest over harassment of woman by police

Amaravati: Leaders of TDP and other opposition parties reached Tadepalli police station in a large numbers and questioned the police over detaining a woman Sivasri and two others of Amarareddy colony near CM's residence. The all-party leaders condemned the summoning of the three people to police station on Wednesday morning, without taking action on the YSRCP activists who attacked the residents of the colony.

Sivari, of Amarareddy who worked as volunteer in the past and resigned, complained to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan regarding forcible evacuation of people from Amarareddy.

On Wednesday, she alleged that she was summoned to police station twice for questioning the action of officials and for complaining to the Jana Sena chief against a YSRCP leader.

The woman alleged that the police threatened her for complaining to Pawan Kalyan. The family members of the woman alleged that YSRCP leaders are harassing Sivasri for complaining against a YSRCP leader on forceful evacuation of residents of the colony near CM's residence.

After the protest by residents of the colony and opposition activists, she was released later.

The all-party leaders later met district collector Vivek Yadav and submitted a memorandum demanding justice. The TDP women's wing leaders staged a protest at the police station over detaining two women without valid reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said that the authorities are trying to evict the residents of 325 houses and allotted house sites to 270 families only. They demanded house sites to remaining families also. They demanded four months time to vacate their houses and right valuation for their houses. The colony is being removed on security grounds as it is near Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence.

The all party leaders demanded the police to arrest the YSRCP activists who attacked on women of the colony.

TDP leaders including Guntur Parliament TDP president Tenali Sravan Kumar, Potineni Srinivasa Rao, Guntur parliament Telugu Mahila president Jayalakshmi and others staged protest at the police station.