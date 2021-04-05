Andhra Pradesh: Protests continue against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

The movement against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant is gaining momentum day by day. The relay hunger strike is continuing near GVMC Gandhi statue in protest of the central government's decision. The Centurion University PC GSN Raju and Telakapalli Ravi undertook a signature collection campaign against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel factory.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Minister Avanti Srinivas made sensational comments and questioned whether a steet plant fight means carrying a sword and fighting. He recalled that CM Jagan had twice written letters to the centre on privatisation stating that he was not against the privatisation of the steel plant. He said if the Prime Minister gives an appointment, the all parties will be taken to Delhi.

It is known fact that the centre has decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel plant and withdraw its shares hundred percent from the plant. The centre has made clear several times that the steel plant would be privatised at any cost and making efforts to do so. The protests are also going on at Visakhapatnam steel plant with employees and trade unions participating in the agitation. On the other hand, the Vizag steel plant has gained the profits in the previous quarter.