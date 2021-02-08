Andhra Pradesh: Protests intensified at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant against privatisation

Amid the announcement of the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, concerns were raised from all quarters of the people against the move. A protest led by all party leaders took place on Monday morning at the Steel Plant back gate. Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MPs MVV Satyanarayana, B Satyavathi, MLAs Gudivada Amarnath, Tippala Nagireddy, and many others expressed support for the worker's agitation.



All party leaders have warned that the fight will not stop until the center withdraws its decision to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant. On this occasion, a huge rally was held together with the workers. Minister Avanthi Srinivas who addressed the protestors said that the privatization of the steel plant would be opposed by everyone including everyone beyond politics and demanded to withdraw their decision. Minister Avanti Srinivas further added that people would join the movement.

Avanti Srinivas urged BJP and Janasena leaders in the state to remember the aspirations of the people and put pressure on the center to withdraw the idea of privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.