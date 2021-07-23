Andhra Pradesh: Pulichintala project receives heavy inflow amid rains, three gates lifted

The authorities have lifted the gates of the Pulichintala project as the heavy flood water is flowing into the project. More than 62,000 cusecs of floodwaters are expected To be overflowing. Currently, three gates are being lifted and released 52,393 cusecs of water. On the other hand, 10,000 cusecs of water were diverted for power generation.



The full capacity of the Pulichintala reservoir is 45.77 TMC and at present, it has water storage of 44.03 TMC. Authorities advised people in watershed villages to be vigilant as the water was being released into the Krishna River.

On the other hand, the floodwaters have also increased in Munneru Vagu in Jaggaiahpet Mandal of Krishna district. Water continues to flow at dangerous levels and the bridge at Lingala in Vatsavai mandal was submerged. Flood water is flowing adjacent to the bridge at Penuganchiprolu. A water level of 12.5 feet was recorded at Polampally dam.

Meanwhile, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts along the coastal areas are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Friday with winds up to 50 km per hour. Stella, director of the Amaravati Meteorological Center, said light to moderate rains were expected in the rest of the coastal areas and Rayalaseema.