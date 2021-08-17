Andhra Pradesh: Rain lashes in parts of the state, normal life disrupted in few villages of Krishna district

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over many parts of the state due to low pressure. The Meteorological Department said that moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in the state. The maximum rainfall recorded in AP during the last 24 hours was 9.6 cm in Putre in Krishna district, 8.4 cm in Potavaram in West Godavari district, and 7.7 cm in Jiyammavalasa in Vizianagaram district. Golugonda in Visakhapatnam received 6 cm of rainfall.



On the other hand, Srikakulam district received 11.1 mm, Vizianagaram 5.9 mm, and Visakhapatnam 6.8 mm. Similarly, West Godavari district received 8.1 mm and Krishna district received 4.9 mm of rainfall, Chittoor received 4.1 mm and Anantapur received 4 mm of rainfall respectively.

Due to the effect of heavy rains, the Chautapalli-Kothuru villages in the Tiruvuru mandal of Krishna district are flooded. As a result, traffic between the two villages was disrupted. Similarly, the floods continue at the Thotamula-Vinagadapa Kattaleru canal in Gampalagudem mandal and the traffic to nearby villages was completely halted.