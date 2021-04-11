Andhra Pradesh: Rains likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh in next three days

Amaravati Meteorological Department officials said in a statement on Saturday that moderate rains with thunders and lightning are likely in many parts of the north coast of Andhra Pradesh in the next three days.

At the same time, it is predicted that the south coast is expected to be completely dry. Rayalaseema, however, will experience dry weather on Sunday and Monday, with slight to moderate thundershowers at one or two places on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the temperatures are on the rise across the state especially in agency areas. Maximum Temperature of 38 degree Celsius is recorded across the state. The people are advised to take measures to safeguard themselves from heatwaves.