Andhra Pradesh: Ratnam Pens owner KV Ramana Murthy passes away in Rajahmundry

KV Ramana Murthy, head of Ratnam Pens, has passed away on Monday at his residence in Rajahmundry. Ramana Murthy survived with wife and three children and has made a living by adopting his inherited pen-making profession. MP Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and celebrities mourned Ramana Murthy 's death.



Ramana Murthy 's father Kosuri Venkataratnam started a gem pen manufacturing company in Rajahmundry in 1932 at the call of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the boycott of foreign goods during the independence movement. On July 18, 1935, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to Ratnam congratulating him on the pen. After Venkataratnam died in 1981, his son KV Ramana Murthy continued the company.

KV Ramana Murthy has been living with his father since childhood and after learning of his skills, he continued to run the company at Rangrajupeta in Rajahmundry under the name Ratnam Sons Pen Work after his father's death. Pens are also being exported abroad. He has also received awards from many organisations.