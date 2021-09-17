Andhra Pradesh registers 1393 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1393 fresh cases on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,36,179 cases across the state till Thursday.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,052 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor, two in Krishna, Prakasam, one in East Godavari districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1296 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,07,330 and there are currently 14,603 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 277 new infections, followed by East Godavari 201 cases, Nellore 201 while Kurnool district has not logged 5 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 60,350 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.76 crore tests approximately across the state.







