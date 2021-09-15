Andhra Pradesh registers 1445 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1445 fresh cases on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,33,419 cases across the state till Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,030 with 11 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Krishna and Prakasam, two in West Godavari, one each in Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1243 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,04,786 and there are currently 14,603 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 274 new infections, followed by Chittoor 201 cases, Krishna 164 while Kurnool district has not logged 11 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 62,252 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.75 crore tests approximately across the state.







