Andhra Pradesh registers 3620 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths, active cases remains at 40,074

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3620 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Tuesday against the tests conducted for about 91,231 people taking the total tally to 18,85.716. While coming to the fatalities, 41 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,671.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 5757 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 40,074

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 619 cases followed by 565 in West Godavari and 451 in Chittoor district respectively while Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 44.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Monday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,18,95,922 corona tests so far.







