Andhra Pradesh registers 4458 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 4458 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Friday against the tests conducted for about 91,849 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,71,475. While coming to the fatalities, 38 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,528.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 6313 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 47,790.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 909 cases followed by 798 in Chittoor and 591 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 64.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Friday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,15,41,485 corona diagnostic tests so far.

The Andhra Pradesh health minister Alla Nani said that the first Delta Plus case has been registered in the state. He said the Delta Plus case was registered in Tirupati a few days back. However, Alla Nani clarified that the treatment for the person infected with Delta Plus has also been completed. The Minister explained that vigilance should be exercised against Black Fungus and Delta Plus cases and all necessary precautions are being taken for that.



