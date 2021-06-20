Andhra Pradesh registers 5646 new coronavirus cases and 50 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 5646 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Friday against the tests conducted for about 1,00,001 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,50,563. While coming to the fatalities, 50 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,319. On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 7772 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 63,068.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 1098 cases followed by 890 in Chittoor and 761 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 127.



The medical and health department had vaccinated over 10.93 lakh people on Sunday as part of mega vaccination drive.. The drive is running at 2,232 centers across the state. Vaccination is being given to mothers over 45 years of age and having children under five years of age. The East Godavari district has the highest number of 1.50 lakh people vaccinated. However, the government, which was focused on increasing oxygen reserves and hospital beds during the time has now shifted its focus to vaccination, with cases declining.



