Andhra Pradesh registers 6151 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 6151 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday. The above-mentioned cases erupted after the tests conducted for about 1,02,712 people on Wednesday. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,32,902. Going by the latest trends, the state has seen a dip in the cases with a positivity rate of 5.76 percent.

While coming to the fatalities, 58 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,167. On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 7728 new recoveries on Wednesday while the active cases stand at 69,831.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 1244 cases followed by 937 in Chittoor and 699 780 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 199.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday has received the nine lakh covishield vaccine doses. The vaccine is shifted to the Gannavaram vaccine storage centre.







