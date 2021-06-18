Andhra Pradesh registers 6341 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 6341 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Friday against the tests conducted for about 1,07,764 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,39 243. Going by the latest trends, the state has seen a dip in the cases with a positivity rate of 5.76 percent.

While coming to the fatalities, 57 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,224. On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 8476 new recoveries on Thursday while the active cases stand at 67,629.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 1247 cases followed by 919 in Chittoor and 791 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 191.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government on Friday eased Coronavirus curfew restrictions by another four hours till 6 p.m. from June 21. However, all commercial establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. across the state. As East Godavari district has been reporting nearly 1,000 cases on an average every day, resulting in the curfew status quo continuing.







