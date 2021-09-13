Andhra Pradesh registers 864 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen a drastic fall in coronavirus cases with 864 fresh cases reported on Monday. However, the fall is in tune with slash in number of tests conducted in the last twenty four hours. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,30,849 cases across the state till Monday.



While the death toll has increased to 14,010 with 12 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including four in Chittoor, two each in Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari and West Godavari districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1310 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 20,02,187 and there are currently 14,652 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 135 new infections, followed by Kadapa 117 cases, Prakasam 114 while Kurnool district has not logged 0 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 38,746 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.73 crore tests approximately across the state.











