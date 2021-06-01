Andhra Pradesh reports 11,303 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 11,303 new cases out of 93,704 samples conducted taking the total number of cases to 17.04,388 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 104 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 11,034 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 18,257 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,46,737 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2477 cases followed by 1536 in Chittoor, 985 in Visakhapatnam respectively. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended lockdown to next ten days keeping the relaxations same. Also, the government gave green signal to the Anandaiah medicine based on the CCSR report.



