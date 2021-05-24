Andhra Pradesh reports 12,994 new coronavirus positive cases and 96 fatalities

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy with ups and downs from the last week. However, the covid cases have come down slightly on Sunday and decreased further on Monday morning. According to the latest health bulletin, the covid cases have been declined drastically, with reporting 12,994 cases out of 58,835 samples tested, which lowest number of tests in the month.

The number of total cases has mounted to 15,938,821 cases in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has reached the 10,000 mark last week and still reports the fatal cases not less than 90 daily—as many as 96 deaths reported in the previous twenty-four hours taking the toll to 10,222. 18,373 people have recovered from the dreadful virus, and the active cases stand at 2,03,762.

The district-wise data shows that East Godavari reports the highest number of cases with 2652 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 1690 and Chittoor 1620.

On the other hand, the state government has started the vaccination program for people of ages above 45 today, which will continue for the next three days.







