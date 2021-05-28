Top
Andhra Pradesh reports 14,429 new Coronavirus positive cases and 103 deaths

Corona Update in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing a fall registering less than 20,000 cases daily.

According to the latest health bulletin, 14,429 new coronavirus cases reported out of 84,502 samples tested. The number of total cases has mounted to 16,57,986 cases in the state.


Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has been increasing with a rapid speed registering approximately 100 fatalities daily. As many as 103 fatalities reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 10,634. While, 20,746 people have recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,80,362.

The district-wise data shows that Chittoor reports the highest number of cases with 2291 cases, followed by 2022 in East Godavari and 1192 in Anantapur and the least number of cases reported in Vizianagaram 535.



