Andhra Pradesh reports 14,986 new coronavirus cases and 84 deaths

Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Monday, as many as 14,986 new cases reported in the state out of 60,124 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 13,02,589 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 84 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours as on Monday morning taking the total deaths to 8,791 while the recoveries has been increasing daily. About 16,167 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours and the active cases stands at 1,89,367 till date.



Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2352 cases followed by 1618 in Visakhapatnam, 1543 in Chittoor district respectively.



Meanwhile, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the review on the coronavirus measures being taken in the state and emphasised on the strengthening of 104 services and providing beds to the patients coming to hospitals.









