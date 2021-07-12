Andhra Pradesh reports 1578 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths today

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have seen a fall in the recent past frequently. The state has reported 1578 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Sunday against the tests conducted for about 62 657 people. The total tally mounts to 19,24,421 cases. While coming to the fatalities, 22 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 13,024



On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing in the state, which is more than the cases being reported. As many as 3041 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,84,202 while the active cases stand at 27,195



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 305 followed by 257 in Chittoor and 179 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 35 along with Vizianagaram. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.





