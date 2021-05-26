Andhra Pradesh reports 18,285 new Covid positive cases and 99 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing with ups and downs from the last week. The state has been registering the cases between 10,000 to 20,000. The number of cases has increased on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. According to the latest health bulletin, 18,285 cases reported out of 91,120 samples tested.

The number of total cases has mounted to 16,27,390 cases in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has been increasing with a rapid speed registering approximately 100 cases daily. As many as 99 fatalities reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 10,427. While, 24,105 people have recovered from the dreadful virus, and the active cases stand at 1,98,104.



The district-wise data shows that East Godavari reports the highest number of cases with 3296 cases, followed by Anantapur with 1876 and Chittoor 1822. Meanwhile, the second dose of covaxin vaccination has begun in the state om Wednesday, which will run for two days.



