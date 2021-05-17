Andhra Pradesh reports 18,561 new positive cases and 109 deaths on Monday

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Andhra Pradesh with more than 18,000 cases daily. In the last 24 hours as on Monday morning, 73,749 corona diagnostic tests were performed and 18,561 people were diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the medical health department.

While coming to death toll, 109 members succumbed to the dreadful virus on Monday morning with 16 in West Godavari, followed by 10 in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, 9 in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, 8 in Krishna, Nellore, Vizianagaram, 7 in Kurnool, Srikakulam and four in Prakasam and 2 in Kadapa. In the past 24 hours, 17,334 people have recovered from covid.



The state has so far conducted tests for 1,80,49,054 samples with 14,54,052 positive cases reported. There are currently 2,11,554 active cases in the state. East Godavari district has reported the highest 3152 cases, followed by 2098 in Visakhapatnam, and 2094 in Anantapur district.



