Andhra Pradesh reports 18,767 new cases and 104 deaths on Sunday

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Friday, as many as 18,767 new cases reported in the state out of 91,629 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 15,80,827 cases.

Meanwhile, 104 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours as on Sunday morning due to dreadful virus taking the total deaths to 10,126 while the recoveries has been increasing daily. About 20,109 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours and the active cases stand at 2,09,237 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2887 cases followed by 2323 in Chittoor, 1972 in Visakhapatnam district respectively. Meanwhile, the state has so far conducted as many as 1.86 crore tests







