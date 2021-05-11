Andhra Pradesh reports 20,424 new coronavirus cases and 108 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 20,424 new cases reported in the state out of 86,878 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 13,22,934 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 108 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours as on Tuesday morning taking the total deaths to 8,899 while the recoveries has been increasing daily. About 14,502 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours and the active cases stands at 1,95,102 till date.



Going by the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest 2426 cases followed by 2371 in Visakhapatnam, 1992 in Anantapur district respectively.









